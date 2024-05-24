Projectionist Gavin Cowern who has compiled and will screen the film programme… in the Projection Booth at MAVtech.

Projectionist Gavin Cowern who has compiled and will screen the film programme… in the Projection Booth at MAVtech.

The Foxton Historical Society and MAVtech museum will host a matinee movie session at the Coronation Hall on Sunday, June 9, showing Foxton film footage covering the past 80 years.

The Coronation Hall has been the Foxton’s Town Hall and cinema for more than a century – starting when the first building was constructed in 1911 and in the current building since 1926.

The 1.30pm show will include a range of newsreels, slides and short films from the archives of the Museum of Audio Visual Technology (MAVtech).

MAVtech’s projectionist and film curator Gavin Cowern has put together this programme. Some in the audience may be able to spot family members from times past on screen ... or perhaps even themselves.

Te Kenehi Teira, co-chair of the Historical Society said: “Everyone interested in the history and development of Foxton-Te Awahou is invited to come along” adding “It will also be great to view these rare old films in Foxton’s historic Coronation Hall, and hear about action underway to save Foxton’s Courthouse”

Advertising goes with old movies.

The Historical Society and MAVtech hope that attendees will also take the opportunity to learn more about the aims of both organisations, in particular the Historical Society’s current campaign to save Foxton’s Historic Courthouse building for the community.

Te Kenehi said: " The Society looks forward to speaking with people interested in taking active roles to support the Courthouse restoration project.”

MAVtech will open the doors at 1pm to allow guests to look around the museum before the show starts.

The Details:

Where: Coronation Hall, Corner of Avenue Rd and Main St

When: Sunday, 9 June, 1.30pm start

Entry: Gold coin entry – other donations welcome. No bookings – first come, first seated. Cinema seating upstairs. Wheelchair access to downstairs stage front area – limited seating available







