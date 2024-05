22 May, 2024 10:00 PM 2 mins to read

Charolais 18-month-old steers.

Rongotea Sale Report May 21

Autumn feeder calves were still in good supply, along with a good yarding of weaner cattle, reported Darryl Harwood of New Zealand Farmers Livestock.

2-year Hereford-Friesian cross steers 395kg-425kg made $2.82/kg-$2.94/kg, Speckle Park cross steers 445kg made $2.49/kg and Belted Galloway steers 432kg made $2.71/kg.

2-year Hereford-Friesian cross bulls 413kg made $2.47/kg.

2-year Hereford-Friesian cross heifers 365kg-483kg made $2.54/kg-$2.82/kg and Belted Galloway heifers 388kg made $2.34/kg.

Yearling Charolais cross steers 235kg-275kg made $2.95/kg-$3.09/kg.

Yearling Friesian bulls 155kg-227kg made $2.65/kg-$3.18/kg, Hereford-Friesian cross bulls 128kg-165kg made $2.42/kg-$4.10/kg, Speckle Park cross bulls 140kg made $3.04/kg, Angus cross bulls 175kg-235kg made $2.40/kg-$2.63/kg and Charolais cross bulls 145kg made $3.03/kg.

Yearling Hereford-Friesian cross heifers 202kg-239kg made $2.48/kg-$3.52/kg Angus cross heifers 233kg made $2.55/kg and Charolais cross heifers 230kg made $2.63/kg.

Weaner Angus cross steers 194kg-250kg made $510-$810.

Weaner Hereford-Friesian cross heifers 105kg-165kg made $390-$580 and Angus cross heifers 177kg-235kg made $560-$635.

In calf Friesian cows made $810-$1080 and cross bred cows made $945.

Friesian boner cows 501kg made $1.85/kg-1.92/kg.

In the calf pens, Friesian bull calves made $40-$80, Hereford-Friesian cross bull calves made $105-$220 and Angus cross bull calves made $175. Hereford-Friesian cross heifer calves made $50-$180, and Angus cross heifer calves made $160-$175.