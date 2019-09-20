When Tauranga's Kelly Hudson - one of New Zealand's top hockey umpires - was officiating at this week's Ford NHL tournament she had goosebumps.

Hudson officiated the women's tournament at Tauranga Hockey Centre and says returning to refereeing where it all began is special.

"It has been awesome, my parents have been able to come down and watch. My first tournament as an umpire was here when we just had a sand turf and grass fields, so to come back here for the NHL at home has been amazing. It gives me goosebumps just thinking about it," Hudson says.

Hudson

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.