The Midlands women's hockey team began the second phase of the Ford NHL tournament with a resounding 8-0 win over Southern yesterday.

Midlands capitalised on their midfields' ability to force frequent turnovers and found ways into the Southern circle. Four goals came from penalty corners. Midlands kicked on from a 3-0 halftime lead as Amy Robinson and Agui Mornoi both claimed a brace of goals.

Shiloh Gloyn, captain Sam Charlton, Tarryn Davey and Gemma McCaw provided the rest of the scoring.

Charlton says the team worked hard for the victory.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"I think it was nice to get into more of

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.