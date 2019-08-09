Mount Maunganui are set to make their women's Intercity Trophy hockey final debut, facing off against their Bay of Plenty rivals, Rotorua Aces.

The two sides storm into the final after convincing wins over Hamilton sides last week. Mount Maunganui beat previously unbeaten Hamilton Old Girls' 5-2 while Aces thumped University 7-0.

A lot of Mount Maunganui's success this season has been attributed to a strong core of players, as well as their tight network - and it's something coach Narayan Singh hopes will get them through this weekend.

"We have maintained a fairly consistent performance, even when we were

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.