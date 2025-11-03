“Quinn weighed bang-on 28kg and only just made his weight range for his grade.”

Ollie already knew the golden feeling, having won his grade last year at nationals due to having no opponents, “but he also wrestled up a weight group and placed fourth last year”.

Clark said this was the first year the NZ National Olympic Wrestling Championships had trialled under-10s competing at the event.

“Normally, it’s under-13s and above.”

Unbeknownst to the Clark family, the NZ Olympic Wrestling Union (NZOWU) also ran a Going for Gold competition for all its registered wrestlers this year.

Wrestlers had to compete in four tournaments, with one being the North Island or South Island or a club championship.

Clark said wrestlers accumulated points for placings and participation.

“You’d get double points if you placed at North Island or South Island champs; and triple points if you placed at nationals.”

Ollie placed first for under-13s in Going for Gold, while Quinn placed second for under-9s.

“Quinn also got an extra award at the NZOWU dinner at nationals. He was awarded Most Scientific Under-9 for the nationals in all the Under-9 weight groups,” Clark said.

“For him to get this award for the best technique was amazing.”

The boys joined Katikati Olympic Freestyle Wrestling Club about three years ago – following in the footsteps of older sister Kaylie Clark – and had immersed themselves in the sport ever since.

“They’ve been doing all the tournaments. We went to all the local ones, and to Auckland and Hamilton, plus North Island champs this year – they’ve only missed one.”

The only thing that rivalled wrestling in Ollie and Quinn’s world is football.

“But wrestling – this year in particular, they’ve both really got into it and had bigger goals and have improved their technique,” Ange said.

Their big improvements this year were also recognised recently at their club’s end-of-season prizegiving. Ollie received the Robertson Cup for attitude and excellence at the local and national level.

“It’s cool because his sister won it a few years ago too.”

Quinn was awarded the John Grayling Memorial trophy for the most outstanding wrestler – the club’s top accolade.

Katikati Olympic Freestyle Wrestling Club coach Ross Tanner, with prizegiving winners Ashton Hunter, Onyx Cottrell, Quinn Clark, Dusty Boyes, Ollie Clark, Eden Cave and Suraj Singh, Photo / Supplied

Quinn said he loved being coached by father-and-son duo Ben and Ross Tanner, and he enjoyed learning new moves.

“At first, learning the moves was hard – I didn’t know what to do – but now they’re pretty easy.”

Ollie said he loved “everything, practically” about wrestling.

“I also like learning new stuff, learning new techniques.”

What do the boys think about when they’re in the ring about to fight?

“It’s pretty scary, but you just have to concentrate and try to block out all the noises in the background,” Quinn said.

“With everyone yelling at you, you just need to listen to your coach in the corner,” Ollie said.

“But it’s also exciting too,” the boys said.

Ange said wrestling had taught both boys to never give up. Quinn injured his knee falling sideways at nationals while neck-and-neck in points with his opponent.

“Ross talked to him in the break – I don’t know what he said to Quinn, but he came out firing and won.”

Ange said the boys also practised at the Mount wrestling club, thanks to Ross, which they did before nationals.

Ange admitted the boys also fought a lot at home.

“They kept fighting so we made a rule that if they were going to fight at home, they had to use proper wrestling moves.”

This year, the boys enjoyed wrestling in different grades. But when Quinn turns 10 in February, he’ll begin competing against his brother, Ange said.

“He’ll have to wrestle other bigger kids, too.”

Katikati Olympic Freestyle Wrestling Club’s 2025 prizegiving results:

John Grayling Memorial trophy for the Most Outstanding Wrestler: Quinn Clark

Clark Trophy for Sportsmanship and Conduct: Onyx Cottrell

Bay of Plenty Shield for Most Improved Wrestler: Eden Cave

Robertson Cup for Attitude and Excellence at Local and National Level: Ollie Clark

Tanner Trophy for Most Enthusiastic Kid Wrestler: Dusty Boyes

Ross Ashby Cup for Most Dynamic Wrestler: Suraj Singh

Lowe Family Trophy for Skill and Discipline Under 10: Ashton Hunter