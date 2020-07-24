Everyone is welcome to attend the Whanganui Regional Heritage Trust's AGM, which has a talk from Whanganui District Council's heritage adviser as a drawcard.

A major initiative would be announced at the AGM, a programme of seven heritage awards, with a supreme winner chosen from among them, trustee Helen Craig said.

The annual meeting is at 2pm on Sunday, July 26, in the Musicians' Club Hall at 65 Drews Ave.

Scott Flutey, the council's heritage adviser, will speak about his work getting earthquake strengthening funding for the owners of heritage-listed buildings in Whanganui's central city.

The meeting will be followed by afternoon tea. Guests are invited to bring a plate of food to share.

The trust aims to raise awareness of the region's heritage. It also helps the owners of heritage sites and buildings deal with issues and keep the sites maintained as assets.

It has a full complement of 10 trustees, and welcomes extra help on special projects.

The trust has had a busy year, starting with Whanganui's inaugural heritage month in August-September 2019, which attracted more than 3000 people.

Not long after that Ridgway St, entered in the Keep NZ Beautiful Awards by Craig, won the Most Beautiful Street Award.

The trust supported the Town Centre Regeneration Project initiative to light up eight Whanganui Walls 2019 murals in the central city.

In August it had a popular stand at the Whanganui Home & Lifestyle Show.

Its Great War Times project - based around the centennial of World War I - put together 13 publications about the region's soldiers and their families. These have been bound and donated to libraries in the region.

The trust maintains the Cameron Blockhouse on SH3 at Marangai and Kawana Mill on the Whanganui River Rd, and it has raised $240,000 to build a new entrance for the Durie Hill Elevator.

Work on that should begin soon, Craig said.

Still to come is this year's Whanganui Heritage Month in October, comprising 40 events.