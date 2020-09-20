Mental Health Awareness Week begins today and the theme for 2020 is He Tirohanga Anamata - Reimagine Wellbeing Together.

Mental Health Foundation (MHF) chief executive Shaun Robinson said the theme of the week acknowledges this year has not been an easy one.

"Many of us have had to reconsider the experiences, actions and surroundings that make us feel good, stay well and uplift our wellbeing," Robinson said.

"Restrictions on living have presented challenges for many of us – and opportunities too. I'm hearing from New Zealanders about the good things they're doing to acknowledge their own mental wellbeing right now. We want to learn more about the simple, everyday things you've done this year to look after yourself and your whānau."

Advertisement

Robinson said the week is a chance for everyone to build on the things they've been doing to look after themselves, and to reimagine wellbeing together – during Covid-19 and beyond.

Individuals and groups wishing to participate can find information and resources at mentalhealth.org.nz

Whanganui workplaces, communities, whānau and schools will mark the week with special projects and events, and Te Oranganui is running a three-day project named Mahi Toi Wānanga for people who have lived experiences of alcohol and drug use.

Co-ordinator Mel Maniapoto-Bennett said the series of wānanga will encourage participants to express levels of resilience learnt from Covid-19 through various mediums of art.

"Participants need to register and have lived experience of alcohol and drug use," she said.

"The artworks produced during the wānanga will become part of an exhibition scheduled to open at the Whanganui Community Arts Centre on October 16."

Te Oranganui is an iwi-led organisation established in 1993 to improve access and service delivery of health services to Māori in the Whanganui region and has grown into a service that now delivers a range of health and social services to Māori and non-Māori whānau throughout the region.

For more information contact Mel Maniapoto-Bennett on 027 467 7084 or email mel.maniapoto-bennett@teoranganui.co.nz