2020 has been a roller-coaster ride of apprehension and uncertainty due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Reporter Jenny Ling finds out there's a tonne of things we can do for our mental and physical wellbeing during these trying times.

We thought we'd nailed it.

We thought the weeks of strict lockdown, where huge sacrifices were made in a desperate bid to kick Covid-19 to the kerb in New Zealand, had worked.

Tentatively, the nation moved down alert levels, and we adjusted.

Having no new cases of community transmission for 102 days we heaved a collective sigh and started to believe we'd got there.

But as we huddled around our televisions and devices on August 11 at 9.15pm to watch Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announce four confirmed cases from a family in Auckland, the reality of this global pandemic hit home.

It's going to be with us for some time.

Every one of us has been affected; whether you're trying to run a business and adapt to fluctuating alert levels and reduced cashflow, or a parent wondering how to juggle work with home-schooling.

There are those who've lost loved ones, businesses that have gone under and thousands who have lost their jobs.

Those with family and friends living overseas will be wondering when they'll ever see them outside of a zoom meeting again.

The second wave, and the subsequent return to level 3 for Auckland and level 2 for the rest of the country, is taking its toll on our mental health and wellbeing.

New research by business consultancy Rutherford shows people are feeling more anxiety and anger this time round.

The sense of community Kiwis felt during the first lockdown in March appears to have decreased amid growing frustration and despair, the social media analysis suggests.

New Zealanders feel "over it", Rutherford head of insights Dr Gregg Franco said.

Even when Aucklanders join the rest of the country at level 2 at 11.59pm on Sunday, some restrictions will remain.

Despite all this, Northland natural and mental health experts say there are a multitude of actions we can take to cope with the ongoing crisis.

Immersing yourself in nature and getting out for a walk does wonders for your mental health. Photo / file

They believe the importance of self-care, including a healthy diet, exercise, getting enough sleep, and mindfulness and breathing techniques, can't be overstated.

Northland District Health Board psychology professional leader Odette Miller said understanding anxiety and stress can help.

It's perfectly normal to feel this way, she said.

"Feeling scared, worried, agitated or irritable can be emotional signs of anxiety, while physical responses include tense muscles, stomach ache, changes in breathing and increased sweating," Miller said.

"Anxiety is like an internal alarm system which helps us get ready and cope with dangerous events.

"Sometimes our alarm system will go off and it's not useful because we're not in a dangerous situation and the danger is some possible future, which is like a false alarm.

"Anxiety is a really natural response; we wouldn't want to be without it. The key is to notice it, know it's going to pass, and be kind to yourself while you're in it."

Miller said there are many tools available to calm the anxious mind.

Grounding exercises can help bring you back to the present moment.

NDHB psychology professional leader Odette Miller said feeling anxious at the moment is normal but there are things people can do to help themselves stay calm. Photo / Supplied

This is done by using the five senses to acknowledge what you can see, hear, smell, touch and taste.

"Remember a lot of things we worry about are not based in reality. We can spend a lot of time worrying about things that may never happen.

"The present moment is usually okay most of the time and we're missing it because we worry about what might happen."

If you do get "stuck in a worry", Miller said, consider how to shortcut it by asking 'what's the worst thing that can happen and how can I deal with it?'. Also ask what's the most likely thing that will happen?

"Another good question to ask yourself, and this is really relevant for Covid, is what's inside my control?

"Whether or not Covid takes off in New Zealand isn't in our control. There's nothing we can do to really stop that happening.

"But I can decide what I can control ... I can be prepared in some way, make sure I've got masks and hand sanitiser and I'm ready to work from home if I can."

Life coach Maria Quayle-Guppy, from Reset Mindset in Kerikeri, said people going through difficult times often feel a significant loss of control.

People need to adjust their expectations of themselves and recognise things are constantly changing, she said.

"A lot of it comes down to when you've lost control of something. We don't know what's happening with the Covid levels changing, but the reality is in life we never know.

"Every day there are things that don't go to plan. Things change but that's okay, it's normal."

Telling yourself positive affirmations throughout the day can stop the brain from catastrophising, life coach Maria Quayle-Guppy says. Photo / Jenny Ling

Quayle-Guppy said it's helpful to keep a routine and have "bite-sized goals".

Belly breathing - by breathing slowly through your nose, filling your belly with air and releasing the air slowly from the mouth - is useful for staying grounded.

Being mindful is another way to notice what's happening around you, she said.

"We can still have lots of moments of joy. Slow things down so you have got time to be living more presently.

"That can be as simple as watching your kids get muddy on the trampoline or setting things up so that you're still able to have enough balance in your day-to-day life."

Quayle-Guppy said creating a weekly plan and prioritising what is important helps people stay focused.

Make sure to include all aspects of life including exercise, hobbies, work, relationships, finance, education, healthy food and spirituality.

Telling yourself positive affirmations throughout the day can "stop the brain from catastrophising".

"Fill your mind with something positive which reassures you, otherwise what happens is your body just keeps making stress hormones so you're constantly on edge."

Whangārei naturopath and registered medical herbalist Shirley Belcher, who has worked in the natural health industry for more than 30 years, said diet plays an important part in overall wellbeing.

Whangarei naturopath Shirley Belcher said eating nourishing foods, including fresh fruit and vegetables and proteins is key. Photo / Supplied

Not skipping meals and eating nourishing foods, including plenty of fresh fruit and vegetables, along with proteins such as meat, fish, chicken and eggs, is key, she said.

"Don't let your blood sugar levels get low and end up eating half a packet of biscuits.

"Eating well will keep you going for longer. If you have sweet food that'll put your blood sugar levels up high and then before long, you're back down.

"That can give you mood swings and you're more likely to have emotional lows. You don't want to be making life more difficult by eating the wrong stuff."

Magnesium taken as a supplement is good for sleep and relaxing muscles, and chamomile and lemon balm are soothing when consumed as herbal teas.

Massage, Pilates, yoga and walking are all great for releasing tension.

Belcher said Bach flowers – flower-based remedies named after Dr Edward Bach - can be effective in managing emotions.

Rescue Remedy is a blend of five Bach flowers which is useful in stressful situations.

Mimulus works on known fears, such as the fear of the dark or public speaking, while aspen works for fears of an unknown origin. Rockrose is used for terror and panic attacks and white chestnut for repetitive worries.

Staying active by taking part in yoga or Pilates, is helpful for reducing anxiety. Photo / File

"Often a mix of those is enough to help bring you back to an even keel again," Belcher said.

"There are many mindfulness videos on YouTube which take 10-15 minutes. All these things people can do to help themselves without spending a lot of money.

"It helps us stay in the present moment, calms the mind and stops the fears getting out of control."

Finally, Miller said having a chat to a friend or work colleague helps get a different perspective, as can getting out and about in nature for a walk or run.

She recommends talking to your GP if professional help is needed.

Belcher said it's okay to reach out and ask for help.

"It's not good to feel overwhelmed and feel you've got to box on by yourself. Sometimes just talking about it with someone else helps with the burden."

Top mental health tips

Keep to your usual routines:

Stick to your usual mealtimes, exercise routines and bedtimes and write a to-do list for each day so you have something to achieve.

Reach out: Reach out to whānau and friends for support and share how you are feeling.

Concentrate on what you can control: Concentrate on minimising your chances of contracting the virus by washing your hands, social distancing, and wearing a mask in public.

Practise grounding techniques: Being mindful and present can stop excessive worry.

Be compassionate: Give people the benefit of the doubt and don't escalate tensions.

Source: Depression.org