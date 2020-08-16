Port of Tauranga workers have been "rocked" by the "daunting" process of seeking urgent Covid-19 tests as part of efforts to rule out the port as a source of the virus.

Workers say they woke up to texts and emails on Saturday morning telling them to get tested by midnight on Monday, despite GP clinics being closed, long queues at community testing centres and imminent shift work to fit in.

Port of Tauranga announced on Saturday morning the port and maritime community was being targeted for testing to rule it out as a virus source.

"Everyone who has been at the Port of Tauranga since 11.59pm, Tuesday, July 21, is now required by law to get a test for Covid-19," the release said.

It estimated the order covered about 6000 workers including shipping agents, stevedores, drivers picking up or delivering cargo, contractors, suppliers of goods and services, classification societies, government agency employees and any crew members who may have come ashore.

A contracted worker, who did not want to be identified, said her GP was closed on Saturday but managed to arrange a test elsewhere.

The woman said the text message to get tested "rocked a lot of the crew".

She said some of those she worked with travel from as far as Reporoa and Te Kuiti for their rostered work but they all had minimal contact with others at the port because they worked at heights.

"The risk is people - who aren't mindful of their personal distancing and hygiene."

Another port worker, who did not want to be named, said the "vague email" he received from his employer made him feel "real crap".

"I was like 'you do realise I've got to be up at 2.30 in the morning?' ... Staff are working at the port as you send this message, how is it going to affect them, should we all just freeze? It's very daunting."

He hadn't shown any symptoms and was concerned he wouldn't be able to arrange a test in time for his next shift, as his GP was closed on the weekend.

"I don't want to bring it [Covid-19] home to my family but at the same time I want to keep my job."

Road Transport Forum chief executive Nick Leggett expressed similar frustrations in a statement on Saturday afternoon, saying the testing order was "causing mayhem at ports for trucking operators".

"There doesn't seem to be the capacity to test them in this panicked timeframe."

"Drivers come into contact with hardly anyone at the ports," he said.

Later that day, the Bay of Plenty District Health Board sent out a press release to ease concerns.

It said workers would not be penalised if they were unable to get Covid-19 tested before midnight on Monday.

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said in the release: "It is pragmatic to take a few more days to ensure we've tested as many of our port workers as possible."

"Our border workers play an important role in doing their jobs and keeping us safe."

Bay of Plenty District Health Board's incident controller Dr Joe Bourne said port staff could continue to work until before and after testing if they do not have symptoms or a positive result.

The health board's interim chief executive Simon Everitt said Port of Tauranga staff "will be contacted by their company to allocate them a testing slot".

He said workers with any symptoms were getting tested by GPs offsite.

"If a staff member is unwell or has symptoms, please seek treatment from their GP and remain off work. In the meantime, we acknowledge the uncertainty that workers have been feeling about how to organise their tests."

Covid-19 symptoms include a cough, a high temperature (at least 38C), shortness of breath, a sore throat, sneezing and runny nose and temporary loss of smell.

A testing station is being set up at the port and will open today for about 6000 workers who the Ministry of Health ordered to get tested.

In yesterday's Covid-19 press conference, Health Minister Chris Hipkins said the ministry would "exercise a good degree of flexibility" for those affected at the port.

"We do acknowledge that that will take a little bit longer to get through than the testing at the other ports and border entry points."

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said a building had been made available at the port where eight nurses, admin and IT support would be based "through the week for as long as they need to".

He said workers who may have had contact with crew on ships would be the priority for testing first.