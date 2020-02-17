The end of a woman's fertility and the unpleasant symptoms that often accompany the changes in her life are hardly the stuff of satire.

And yet Menopause The Musical has been a worldwide comedy stage sensation for almost 20 years and it is coming to the Royal Wanganui Opera House next month.

Written by American composer Jeanie Linders, the show premiered in 2001 and the songs are parodies of hit tunes from the '60s, '70s and '80s.

Seen by nearly 15 million people in more than 500 cities worldwide, the original New York and Las Vegas hit will be performed by a Kiwi cast in Whanganui on March 28.

Four women at a lingerie sale have nothing in common but a black lace bra, memory loss, hot flushes, night sweats, not enough sex, too much sex and more.

Inspired by a hot flush and a bottle of wine, Menopause the Musical is a celebration for

women who are on the brink of, in the middle of, or have survived "The Change".

"Every woman – and even man – will be affected by menopause," director and choreographer Maureen Bowra says.

"They all have a mother, sister, a friend, or a loved one in their lives who is or will be going through the change.

"This show will have women smiling, laughing and fostering a sense of sisterhood to know they're not alone."

Producer Sam Klingner said the show, which is the longest-running scripted musical in Las Vegas history, will be performed at 19 venues across New Zealand after following a successful 2019 tour in Australia.

"We love that women have an opportunity to laugh at something they ordinarily might not," he said.

"Audiences all over the world have fallen in love with this show, and we can't wait for New Zealand to as well".

The New Zealand cast will be joined by Nicole Wheeler, who played the housewife role for the Australian tour.

• Menopause the Musical: Royal Wanganui Opera House, Saturday, March 28, at 7.30pm. Tickets $69.90 from ticketek.co.nz