

Northland teachers and students who have returned from China or have been in close contact with someone confirmed with Coronavirus are being advised to stay away from school for two weeks.

The directive came from the Ministry of Education following the death of 132 people in mainland China from the deadly virus that has so far infected nearly 6000 people in the communist state.

New Zealanders have been advised to avoid travelling to China while arrangements are being made to get Kiwis already in that country back home.

In an email to parents this week, Kerikeri High School said it was taking advice from the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Education, Safe Travel NZ and SEIBA Schools International Education Advisory Board and have procedures in place if cases of Coronavirus was discovered.

"We are requiring students and teachers who have travelled to or from China in the last two weeks and are at risk of contracting the Coronavirus to delay their start at school and stay away from school for 14 days.

"We have been in contact with the agents and home stays of our returning and incoming international students to ensure that all advice is followed.

"As always anyone who is unwell should not be at school. The three main Coronavirus symptoms are fever, cough or difficulty breathing."

Whangārei Girls High School has issued a similar notice to its students and parents.

"As always, anyone who is unwell should not be at school or at their early learning service.

If you have a particular concern, please contact Healthline at 0800 611 116 or your GP for medical advice."

There have been no confirmed cases in New Zealand.

More than 100 New Zealanders had now registered themselves on SafeTravel as being in Wuhan, where the virus is thought to have originated.

Its symptoms - fever, coughing and difficulty breathing - are similar to a range of other illnesses such as influenza.