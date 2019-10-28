The Bay of Plenty has some of the highest rates of methamphetamine and cocaine use in New Zealand, according to a study of the region's wastewater.

The latest findings from the New Zealand Police wastewater drug testing programme were released this month. They revealed the average daily drug use per 1000 people in each policing district between May and July.

Source / NZ Police
Source / NZ Police

The scheme tests for meth, Ecstasy (MDMA), cocaine, fentanyl and heroin in what is, essentially, a national urine test.

In the Bay of Plenty, about 900mg of methamphetamine was used each day per 1000 people.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The region's meth consumption was

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.