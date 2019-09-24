If all goes to plan for Peter Rowlands, in a year's time the pharmacist will have traded the dispensary for fulltime study as possibly the first Kiwi to train in America to become a physician associate.

Medicine runs in the family for Peter, whose father is a doctor, so even after a career as a pharmacist, he would prefer to work more closely with patients where he believes he can be more helpful.

This week he completes his application to Loma Linda University in California to undertake the two-year training, beginning in the new academic year in the US

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.