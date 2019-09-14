Tauranga mother Jessica Barnes has been turned away by 20 general practices to get the second MMR for her 3-year-old son. Photo / Supplied 130919BOPsplJessicaBarnes.JPG

As the shortage of measles vaccines prompts doctors to prioritise some patients over others, some medical practices have reported people getting angry and upset when told they can't get the vaccine. Sandra Conchie talks to local practices, plus a mum who has given up trying to get her child vaccinated.

People desperate for the measles vaccine are getting angry and upset at medical centre staff, while others are crying on the phone as the shortage

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.