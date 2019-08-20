Seventeen candidates are vying for seven seats at the Whanganui District Health Board in the local body elections in October.

Whanganui district councillor Philippa Baker-Hogan is running for her sixth term on the board.

She runs alongside Whanganui Regional Health Network chief executive Judith MacDonald, who is completing her third term.

Deputy board chair Stuart Hylton and former Grey Power president Graham Adams are running for a third term.

First termers, former Whanganui mayor Annette Main and Whanganui district councillor Charlie Anderson have also put their hand up.

They are joined by 10 new candidates: James Barron, Matt Edmonds, Mary Bennett and Kiritahi Firmin and Josh Chandulal-Mackay, who are all also running for the district council, and Victoria Morris, Debra Smith and Jabulani Medical Centre practice manager Tanya Brown.