Whanganui district councillor Philippa Baker–Hogan is hitching her re-election campaign to the proposed Whanganui Velodrome roof project.

Baker-Hogan has announced she will seek a fifth term on the council at October's elections.

"I am staking my election campaign on the Velodrome Events Centre and am determined to ensure Whanganui finally covers our world-class velodrome and ensures its financial sustainability as a multi-purpose events facility," she said.

Baker–Hogan said the velodrome was capable of holding large sporting and non-sporting events and there was a need for a large, open-air, covered space in the region.

"The velodrome is a significant point of difference for Whanganui and it can't be left to deteriorate any more," she said.

"Sport has been the poor cousin in Whanganui for too long and yet has a crucial role in the health and wider wellbeing of our families, and plays a massive role in economic development for Whanganui."

Baker–Hogan is chairperson of the Velodrome's Project Control Group and said the group was working with the council and Regional Velodrome Development Trust to make progress.

Last month an expert was tasked with undertaking a needs analysis for the project and to get a clearer picture of potential users of the venue.

The move was initiated after Sport New Zealand wanted more analysis and information to ensure roofing the velodrome is affordable and sustainable.

Baker–Hogan is also seeking re-election to the Whanganui District Health Board.

"I've been on council and the district health board for over a decade and seen Whanganui go through its fair share of success and challenges, but I am really excited to put my hand up again for both positions."

Baker–Hogan said during her time on council she had battled to keep rates and debt down, ensured the sustainability of the NZ Masters Games, driven the Sport and Recreation Facilities Strategy and helped drive and effective Housing Strategy.

The 1986 Commonwealth Games rowing silver medalist joined council as the result of a by-election in 2006.