Some Tauranga dairies are considering following Countdown's lead by introducing an age-restriction on energy drinks.

The supermarket chain's move to introduce a 16+ restriction on sales from September 1 has pleased principals but disappointed the New Zealand Beverage Council.

Otumoetai College principal Russell Gordon said the restriction put the health and wellbeing of the community before profit.

He believed the quantities of caffeine and sugar found in energy drinks could be harmful to young drinkers.

He had not noticed a lot of energy drinks at his school. Students with them - most often Year 10 and 11s - stood out.

