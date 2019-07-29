On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
"It's just an unnecessary beverage, they don't need it at all. Nobody needs it," he said.
The school had banned all fizzy drinks and lollies, even for fundraising purposes, so staff could take energy drinks off pupils if necessary.
The owners of Kings Dairy and City Mart both said they would consider imposing an age restriction.
Davinder Singh, of Kings Dairy, said the drinks were so strong and there were many other options in his dairy.
City Mart owner Sebastian Tennys said young people often came into his store to buy energy drinks and it was terrible as they were full of caffeine and sugar.
The New Zealand Beverage Council was disappointed at Countdown's decision.
Spokesman Stephen Jones said there was no evidence to support Countdown's decision given New Zealand already had some of the strongest energy drink regulations in the world, and evidence showed the regulations were working well.
"While we respect the right of Countdown to make this decision, this really is a case of a solution looking for a problem," Jones said.
Jones said a wide range of products contained caffeine and the council would prefer to work together to understand how and why children accessed caffeine and better educate consumers about the caffeine content across all food categories.