ARTISTS Open Studios Whanganui (AOS) held an initial post-event debrief (as they do each year) with artists at the Sarjeant Gallery on Tuesday. It was, as ever, an earnest one where the board took on observations to build for 2020. A clear and on-going commitment by their chair.

Ms Cunningham's short yet blunt press missive (Chronicle, April 5) seemed to be around one matter in relation to AOS. I also note her sign-off of her events company name rather than the suburb, adding credibility to content or free advertising, I ask. There is, however, for balance, a quick, professional response by AOS chair Neil Buddle (Chronicle, April 9).

My suggestion to Ms Cunningham is you pick up the phone, have a meeting, email, etc. Why the rush to press within 48 hours and offer to buy an event for $1?

As we may well recall, Ms Cunningham has form, and an earlier thumping one-liner in a press release during her time as a former Master Games manager calling our food vendors "hot dogs on a stick", alleging we did not have quality food vendors and needed to go out of town. Ouch!

This tells me that even long-standing, professional, paid event managers can still reflect for future improvements, if only in the language they use and the audience they target.

ROSS FALLEN

Castlecliff



Simple answer

"Does my bum look big in this? ..." Kevin Page: April 16.

There is a very simple answer to this, Kevin. Step forward, smile sweetly, say "Wow!" and pat gently.

No problem.

SARA DICKON

Whanganui



Protect vulnerable

Your paper's concerns about the dangers of consigning the euthanasia issue to a referendum are well founded. Not only would a referendum place the decision in the hands of many who do not have the time to thoroughly research the issue, I believe there is a deeper and more worrying reason against it.

It is simply this: that those most at risk from the adverse effects of such a bill are members of a minority (albeit a sizeable one) — namely the poor, the mentally vulnerable and all those whose health care is not adequately funded and protected.

Even if all these people voted against euthanasia, their votes would not prevent the bill's passing.

Of course, there would be some among the non-vulnerable who would vote against it because they care enough about the rights of others. But there is no guarantee this would be enough to defeat this dangerous bill.

A referendum would, in effect, invite a majority verdict on the lives of the minority.

PAULA SALISBURY

Hamilton



Abortion rights

There is much discussion about abortion, the rights and wrongs.

I don't like it. Tried it on my cows; it was called inducing. Didn't like it and stopped.

The problem is that making something illegal does not stop it. It just makes criminals of the women and the back-street abortionists who come to their aid.

In this era with so many options to control fertility there shouldn't be a need but there is, so it has to have a place.

God's miscarriages are obviously because things aren't going to plan, so the option of abortion definitely needs to be available for a malformed foetus.

Anti-abortionists should rein in their disgust. It's not a perfect world; there are a lot of reasons a woman is not in a position to give the best start to a baby.

G R SCOWN

Whanganui



Willing helpers

Yesterday [April 16] I came across a distressed citizen stuck in the middle of the footpath in Victoria Ave. His mobility scooter had a flat battery and he wasn't going anywhere. What to do?

The staff in the nearby pharmacy rose to the occasion. They were willing helpers. Communication was tricky, but they soon worked out who to contact. The scooter was pushed into the pharmacy, where it was warm, and the problem eventually resolved.

I wish to commend the staff of the Central City Pharmacy for their willingness to assist, their kindness and caring and helpfulness. It gladdened my heart.

JILLIAN HARDCASTLE

Durie Hill



