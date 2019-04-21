Health Minister David Clark has hailed Whanganui District Health Board as among those leading the push for cheaper doctor visits.

Clark was commenting last week on figures which showed cheaper doctor visits were now available to nearly all those targeted by a new Government policy.

"More New Zealanders can see their doctor at an affordable cost, thanks to the cheaper doctor visits initiatives launched in December," he said.

From April 1, about 96 per cent of Community Services Card holders and their dependants who were enrolled with a general practice were able to visit their doctor at low cost, usually no more than $18.50.

Clark cited Whanganui, among other district health boards, where nearly all general practices were providing lower-cost visits to eligible patients.

Clark said cost had been a barrier for nearly 600,000 New Zealanders needing to see a doctor.

"For some, their health has deteriorated until they needed to go to hospital. This isn't good enough.

"I'm particularly pleased to see that more than 96 per cent of Māori and over 97 per cent of Pacific people who are Community Services Card holders are enrolled with practices that offer lower-cost fees."

Whanganui DHB funds the Whanganui Regional Health Network and National Hauora Coalition to subsidise doctor visits.

"Whanganui Regional Health Network is particularly impressed with the commitment shown by their practice members to this change in policy, with all their practice members taking advantage of lower fees for their enrolled people," WRHN chief executive Judith MacDonald said.