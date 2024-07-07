The competition is heating up for the New Zealand Young Farmers (NZYF) Tournament National Final, which will take place in Hamilton on Thursday 11 July.
Coinciding with the FMG Young Farmer of the Year Grand Final, this event will attract 47 NZYF members, all striving for top honours in the Goldpine Fencing, Hunting & Fishing Clay Target, NZ Farmers Livestock Stock Judging, and Tavendale & Partners Debating competitions.
The action kicks off at 9am at the Waikato Clay Target Club, where 14 sharpshooters will compete for the Hunting & Fishing Clay Target title. Meanwhile, at Claudelands, 19 members will demonstrate their skills in the NZ Farmers Livestock Stock Judging from 11am, evaluating a variety of animals, including beef and dairy cattle as well as meat and wool sheep breeds.
From 12pm, seven fencing teams will pair up and hammer away for the Goldpine Fencing title, also at Claudelands.
Each competitor hails from one of the Young Farmer regions: Northern, Waikato Bay of Plenty, East Coast, Taranaki Manawatu, Tasman, Aorangi, and Otago Southland, having earned their spots through rigorous regional competitions.