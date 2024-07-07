Eketahuna young farmer Archie Woodhouse will be representing the East Coast region.

Throughout the day, attendees can enjoy various amenities and entertainment at the Claudelands Oval. Starting at 10am, NZYF members can get free haircuts courtesy of Daz’s Barber Shop until 2pm. A coffee cart will be available from 10am to keep everyone energised and local musician Chris Paki will perform live from 12pm to 2pm. A free BBQ lunch will be served between 1pm and 2pm, where attendees will have the opportunity to mingle with the seven FMG Young Farmer of the Year Grand Finalists.

The event will culminate with the Tavendale & Partners Debate, featuring teams from Fitzherbert Young Farmers and Lincoln Young Farmers, who will tackle the moot that farm ownership is out of reach for many within New Zealand.

The NZYF Tournament Series, held for the wider membership base and with a rich 80-year history, is a source of pride for Board Chair Chloe Jones. “The Waikato provides the perfect setting for the NZYF Tournament National Final, given its diverse food and fibre sector. I’m really excited to watch our members compete,” she said.

Jones highlighted the importance of the Tournament Series in developing the knowledge and skills of the next generation of young farmers. Slightly biased owning a fencing business, the Goldpine Fencing competition is one of her favourite events to watch.

“Fencing requires teamwork and is a crucial on-farm, industry skill that requires good workmanship, which is no easy feat.”

“Assessing stock, knowing what to look for in an animal and being a good judge, whether in the sale yards, cattle yards, or the woolshed, is vital for farmers and rural professionals alike,” she noted. “The clay bird shoot is a different event of its own.”

She also expressed enthusiasm for the debate, saying, “Our teams will be debating an extremely relevant topic this year, I’m looking forward to hearing what the teams come up with. It’s always a lively discussion and a challenge no matter the side of the moot you are on.”



