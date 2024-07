The new shelter at Fountaine Square, Woodville, donated by the Woodville Women's Institute.

The new shelter at Fountaine Square, Woodville, donated by the Woodville Women's Institute.

Fountaine Square has a new picnic shelter thanks to the Woodville Women’s Institute.

The institute, which celebrates 100 years of service in March 2025, had the shelter installed as a donation to the community and for visitors to use when visiting the Square.

Turtons Farm Supplies built from the design and local builder Grant Squires built the bespoke foundation to secure the installation.

Peffer Transport provided the delivery service.