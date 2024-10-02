Advertisement
Woodville skate park funding application approved

Leanne Warr
By
Editor - Bush Telegraph·Bush Telegraph·
A skate park in Woodville was a much-needed space for young people in the town. Photo / Leanne Warr

Tararua District Council has agreed to commit funds towards a skate park in Woodville.

Positively Woodville had applied for $200,000 - $150,000 from the Tararua general purposes Woodville gifted land special reserve fund and $50,000 from the Community Recreation fund.

In the report to the council, for the September meeting, it was noted that Positively Woodville was completing a full business case and needed a funding commitment from the two funds to help underpin fundraising activities for construction.

Applications were being made to regional and national funding bodies, but requirements for applying to the Lottery Community Facilities Fund meant it needed to secure at least one-third of the total cost of the project.

The aim of the skate park was to create a new recreational facility for the town’s young people, providing a much-needed space for tamariki and rangatahi to gather safely, engage in physical activity and develop a stronger sense of community.

Councillor Scott Gilmore spoke on the application saying it had been a longstanding dream.

“One that I’m confident will be achieved which will make a real difference to the children of Woodville.”

He noted that approving the requests would not have an impact on rates as the funds were available in an account “for these exact types of things”.

“This is an opportunity for us as a council to be a real enabler.”

Gilmore went on to note that the general purposes Woodville gifted land fund was there specifically for the benefit of Woodville and granting the full amount requested would still leave a significant balance.

He said the community recreation fund was district-wide and had been well utilised for similar projects.

