A skate park in Woodville was a much-needed space for young people in the town. Photo / Leanne Warr

Tararua District Council has agreed to commit funds towards a skate park in Woodville.

Positively Woodville had applied for $200,000 - $150,000 from the Tararua general purposes Woodville gifted land special reserve fund and $50,000 from the Community Recreation fund.

In the report to the council, for the September meeting, it was noted that Positively Woodville was completing a full business case and needed a funding commitment from the two funds to help underpin fundraising activities for construction.

Applications were being made to regional and national funding bodies, but requirements for applying to the Lottery Community Facilities Fund meant it needed to secure at least one-third of the total cost of the project.

The aim of the skate park was to create a new recreational facility for the town’s young people, providing a much-needed space for tamariki and rangatahi to gather safely, engage in physical activity and develop a stronger sense of community.