Woodville residents worried about town’s future if toll goes ahead

Putting a toll on Te Ahu a Turanga: Manawatū-Tararua Highway will kill the market and kill the town, some Woodville residents say.
Maria Rowe, Chrissie Stanley and Diane Spain were among the more than 100 people marching last weekend to protest the proposal to place a toll on the road, due for completion in mid-2025.
Under the current proposal, those driving between Palmerston North and Woodville in a light vehicle could pay $4.30 per trip, meaning for a return trip they could pay $8.60.
Those driving heavy vehicles would pay $8.60 for one trip, or $17.20 for a return trip.
The majority of businesses that transport goods in and out of the region say they will have to pass the costs on to consumers.
While submissions on the proposal closed last week, many in the district felt the battle was far from over and the campaign would continue.
While the Minister of Transport Simeon Brown and NZTA have called the road either an upgrade or a new road, those against the toll were adamant it was a “replacement road” for the Manawatū Gorge, which was closed permanently by a slip in 2017.
Residents felt there was a principle involved and if they gave in on this, what else might they have to give in on?
They felt their questions were not unreasonable, with some of their queries around tolls for those with children with special needs who needed to use school shuttles to access services that were not available in the Tararua District.
Another resident, Martin Lean said it “stinks”.
He said the highway had already been paid for with road user charges.
“They want us to pay again.”
