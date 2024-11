Bridgette Udy was selling Darling D products at the market and dressed up in Steampunk for the Woodville Mad Hatters Day.

Bridgette Udy was selling Darling D products at the market and dressed up in Steampunk for the Woodville Mad Hatters Day.

Visitors came from as far away as Rotorua for the Mad Hatters Day at Woodville.

Spokeswoman Jenny Lovett was thrilled with the turnout for the day, which included a variety of stalls at Fountaine Square and across the road at the Woodville stadium.

“It was a hugely successful day with the train sold out and a lot of others out of town joining us.”

The steam train, from Steam Incorporated in Paekakariki, brought visitors from further south.

Railway heritage society Steam Incorporated from Paekakariki put on a steam train which was full of passengers.