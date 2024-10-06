Jamie, Christine and Maurice Wolland are Wolland Contracting Ltd, based in Pahiatua, marking 50 years this year.
Times have changed since Wolland Contracting first started in the 1970s.
Gone are the days of working out in the paddocks for hours, with compliance and health and safety taking up a good portion of Maurice and Christine Wolland’s days.
But the red tape is just one of the many changes the family business has seen in the 50 years it’s been going.
The emphasis in the business is on the family supporting each other, with three of the couple’s children, Gareth, Bevin and Rosie, lending a hand when they’re able and Jamie working as operations manager and looking after the day-to-day stuff.
“We couldn’t do it without them,” says Christine, adding that she and Maurice feel very lucky to have had the support of their children and grandchildren through the years.
Finding the International was getting too expensive to run, due to troubles with the gearbox, in 1983, he decided to sell the 1086 and bought a John Deere 4440.
“We’ve stuck with the John Deere ever since,” Maurice says.
That was pretty much the beginning of getting the bigger gear, he says.
Balage
Wolland Contracting started off with conventional balers and would run two balers for a time but then they bought a John Deere round baler. This went well for three years but some farmers preferred the conventional bales because of handling and the Wollands decided to invest in the New Holland big square baler.
“That was a game changer,” they say, adding that it meant less manpower.
The changes in technology has allowed them more versatility in terms of the services they can offer, including cultivation, grass and silage, hay and balage, trucking and other services.
Maurice is always on hand to lend his expertise on cropping, harvesting and supplement requirements.
While the changes in compliance and health and safety requirements have seen other contracting businesses finding it all a bit much, Maurice, Christine and their family are still committed to doing their best to fulfil the needs of the rural community they are proud to live in, for as long as they can.