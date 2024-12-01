Why visiting the podiatrist is so important for the elderly

Sometimes we are unaware of the injuries we may sustain to our feet. This is where a closer inspection of your feet and ankles, by your local podiatrist, can thoroughly inspect your feet for cuts, bruises, swelling, sore heels or any other injuries that may otherwise go unseen. This is one of the biggest reasons it’s important to see a podiatrist regularly. Taking a proactive approach to your feet means problems can be dealt with before they turn into something more serious.

Your footwear

Comfortable and sensible footwear becomes an even bigger deal as we age. No more high heels! Comfort becomes the main priority including well-fitting footwear. You want footwear that is not going to rub and cause friction to your feet. As we age, our feet tend to get flatter, other joints ache, and our feet need all the help they can get to support us. It’s important to have your footwear checked and evaluated regularly to make sure they are suitable for your feet. Many older people need shoe inserts, and a podiatrist can specially order these to fit your requirements.

Diabetic care

Diabetes is a problem that affects many senior citizens, and it is important that you have your feet regularly checked. Your podiatrist will pick up any concerns in your feet that may be caused by your diabetes, meaning the problems can be dealt with early before turning into a more serious problem.

General care of your feet

Your feet need to breathe, but a frequent problem with many seniors is that they keep their feet boxed up in heavy shoes and socks daily, and without the proper foot care, this can lead to fungal infections. Come summer, a good, fitted pair of sandals or open shoes gives your feet a chance to enjoy the sunshine (remember to sunscreen your feet).

Feet need to be properly washed and dried daily and a podiatrist can offer general foot care tips that will assist you in caring for your feet before issues arise. We need our feet to be happy and healthy as they still have many years of work to do.