Why visiting the podiatrist is so important for the elderly

Kem Ormond
By
Features writer·Bush Telegraph·
3 mins to read
As we get older it gets harder to take care of our feet.

I am a real foot person, and by that, I mean ... when I am in a queue, especially in the summer, I can’t help but check out the feet in front of me. Your feet are so important, they need to be maintained and cared for as they have a lot of work to do. It is also nice to indulge in a nice foot massage once in a while and a dash of colour on your nails when summer comes (not necessary for the blokes).

As you move into your golden years, you must make sure that you have your feet checked regularly. Foot and ankle care is critical for maintaining a healthy lifestyle, yet so many ignore this important visit.

Toenails

As you age it can be difficult to properly care for your toenails, leading to more ingrown toenails than usual. These ingrown toenails can get infected, leading to even more issues. A podiatrist can trim both your nails and care for ingrown toenails before further damage is done. This may seem like a simple task, but bending and caring for your toenails gets difficult as we age.

Being aware of injuries

Sometimes we are unaware of the injuries we may sustain to our feet. This is where a closer inspection of your feet and ankles, by your local podiatrist, can thoroughly inspect your feet for cuts, bruises, swelling, sore heels or any other injuries that may otherwise go unseen. This is one of the biggest reasons it’s important to see a podiatrist regularly. Taking a proactive approach to your feet means problems can be dealt with before they turn into something more serious.

Your footwear

Comfortable and sensible footwear becomes an even bigger deal as we age. No more high heels! Comfort becomes the main priority including well-fitting footwear. You want footwear that is not going to rub and cause friction to your feet. As we age, our feet tend to get flatter, other joints ache, and our feet need all the help they can get to support us. It’s important to have your footwear checked and evaluated regularly to make sure they are suitable for your feet. Many older people need shoe inserts, and a podiatrist can specially order these to fit your requirements.

Diabetic care

Diabetes is a problem that affects many senior citizens, and it is important that you have your feet regularly checked. Your podiatrist will pick up any concerns in your feet that may be caused by your diabetes, meaning the problems can be dealt with early before turning into a more serious problem.

General care of your feet

Your feet need to breathe, but a frequent problem with many seniors is that they keep their feet boxed up in heavy shoes and socks daily, and without the proper foot care, this can lead to fungal infections. Come summer, a good, fitted pair of sandals or open shoes gives your feet a chance to enjoy the sunshine (remember to sunscreen your feet).

Feet need to be properly washed and dried daily and a podiatrist can offer general foot care tips that will assist you in caring for your feet before issues arise. We need our feet to be happy and healthy as they still have many years of work to do.

