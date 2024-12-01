Why visiting the podiatrist is so important for the elderly

I am a real foot person, and by that, I mean ... when I am in a queue, especially in the summer, I can’t help but check out the feet in front of me. Your feet are so important, they need to be maintained and cared for as they have a lot of work to do. It is also nice to indulge in a nice foot massage once in a while and a dash of colour on your nails when summer comes (not necessary for the blokes).
As you move into your golden years, you must make sure that you have your feet checked regularly. Foot and ankle care is critical for maintaining a healthy lifestyle, yet so many ignore this important visit.
Toenails
As you age it can be difficult to properly care for your toenails, leading to more ingrown toenails than usual. These ingrown toenails can get infected, leading to even more issues. A podiatrist can trim both your nails and care for ingrown toenails before further damage is done. This may seem like a simple task, but bending and caring for your toenails gets difficult as we age.
Being aware of injuries