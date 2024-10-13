Silage being compressed and then covered.

OPINION

When school holidays came around, I often packed my suitcase and headed off to Eltham in Taranaki, to stay with my aunt and uncle who were dairy farmers.

My Uncle Fred made silage and when the wind blew the wrong way, phew, you sure could smell It. I didn’t particularly like helping to feed out, but to the cows, it was like candy. My uncle always told me the best silage should be good enough to eat. I never knew whether he was having me on or actually meant it.

So, what is the difference between hay and silage, and does it have the same nutritional value for your stock?

While both products are generally made from grass and are used for feeding various livestock, there are key differences in preparation, storage, ease of digestion, and nutritional value which you must understand and remember when comparing hay vs silage.