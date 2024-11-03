What’s in a name? The ultimate guide to christening your woolly warrior

Prepare to meet some of the finest and most fitting ram names that are sure to get peak performance from your woolly warrior:

Ram-bo: Tough and fearless, he’s the action hero of the flock. Always ready to charge into battle (or at least the neighbour’s paddock), there’s no chance of friendly fire with this ram – it’s all business fire.

Wool-i-am: The music maestro of the flock, this ram’s got rhythm and he loves dropping bleats! While rap is in his soul, if the barn’s a-rockin’ don’t come a-knocking!

Fleece Lightning: A true throwback, this ram’s got more style than a mullet at a barn dance. He’s automatic, systematic, and hydromatic – whatever that means. But best of all, he’s ‘greased lightning’, so he’s go, go, go!

Sir Ramsalot: The chivalrous knight of the paddock, this ram struts around like he’s the king and sits on a bale of hay like it were a throne. He’s got a noble stance, a majestic woolly mane, and ready for action (wink wink) – day or knight!

Ram-a-lamb-a-ding-dong: Emphasis on the ‘dong,’ because this ram’s running a great keel and he’s got more energy than a huntaway on espresso. Meaning he’s always up for a good time, if not a long time, sorry ladies.

Wool Smith: West Coast born and raised, in the paddocks where he spends most of his days. Chillin’ out, maxin’, relaxin’ all cool, nibblin’ grass and keeping it old school. But don’t let the laid-back vibes fool you – when duty calls, he’s an action hero.

Lamborghini: Sleek, stylish, and faster than a farm dog to a TUX biscuit. This ram was built for speed. Sure, the ewes might roll their eyes at his need for speed, but he’s all about efficiency… and when it comes to servicing the ewe, you know that’s a winner. But let’s be honest - you probably overpaid for the badge on this one.

Woolverine: Tough as nails – literally. This ram’s got claws sharper than the best shears on the farm. He doesn’t need a shearer; he’s fully equipped to handle any wool-trimming needs on his own. And as any passing ewe will tell you, he’s shredded.

Ewe Hefner: Smooth, suave, and always the centre of attention, this ram lives the ultimate paddock playboy lifestyle- complete with trough grotto. That captain’s hat might be a bit much, but hey, he’s the ram that can pull off anything. He’s even got a wool robe to match.

So, there you have it, folks. When it comes to naming your new ram, remember: a lot lies in a name. Choose wisely, and your woolly warrior might just live up to his moniker.