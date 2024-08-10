A stock drive has raised just over $3000 for Weber School.
School families and local farmers donated more than 30 animals for the drive, which were then sold at Dannevirke Saleyards last week.
A spokesperson from the community says community support is “so important for Weber School, and this year’s stock drive was a shining example of that enduring spirit”.
The stock drive, alongside crutching days and the annual online fundraiser, is a major fundraiser for the school. The funds raised provide essential resources, such as teacher aides, which are not covered by the Ministry of Education.