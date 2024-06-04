Viva Dannevegas lived up to its promise

All came to foster and enjoy friendships.

A ball raising money for Dannevirke’s multisport complex netted more than $12,000.

To the sound of Levin band Make Believe, the Dannevirke Town Hall rocked last month when more than 150 mostly residents came out to enjoy themselves at a ball with the title Viva Dannevegas and the theme, obviously, of casino.

They all came to enjoy the band Make Believe

The guests came to dance.

With ex-resident James Hooper-Smith as lead in Make Believe, joined by his sister Gemma Kay Gregory later in the evening, the sound was great and as the evening progressed the dance floor became increasingly utilised.

The rest of the crowd partook of a steady supply of food supplied by Norsewood Cafe ranging from crackers and cheese to savouries and hot filled buns, as Dannevirke High School A Netball girls worked hard to keep up the supply.

While many stretched their legs to dance, others congregated around bar leaners and decorated round tables just to talk, laugh, and of course to participate in the auction.

Others came to bid big.

There was no roulette, but there were opportunities to gamble with special prizes to bid on at auction and others to chance in raffles.

They came to enjoy the wine and to dine.

Dannevirke businesses had been generous and bidding was equally so, with a signed Warriors jersey going for $1630, a locator beacon from Hunting & Fishing reaching $600, and High Street Bistro offering a three-course meal for two that reached much more than its normal cost. Shane Cameron even donated his boxing gloves.

Money raised on Saturday totalled $12,500, which is an incredible amount.

The organising committee, too, came for a good time.

The large committee worked tirelessly to maintain the ambience and positive vibe, with the general consensus being that the ball should be repeated next year as the cause — fundraising for the multisport facility — will need a lot more help to realise its dream.





Dave Murdoch is a part-time photojournalist based in Dannevirke. For the past 11 years he has covered any community story telling good news about the district.







