Truckload of goodwill travels from Dannevirke to Wairoa

Dannevirke Lions load Phil Christison’s truck with furniture for Wairoa.

Early on a recent Monday morning a truckload of goods left Dannevirke, en route to the flooded residents of Wairoa.

Dannevirke Lions and their partners in the charity businesses, St Vincent de Paul and Dannevirke Red Cross, had dug deep to respond to a request from Lions International from Wairoa Lions, on behalf of their desperate residents.

Past Lions District Governor Simon Williams had forwarded the request to his former club, asking if it could find furniture, electrical goods, bedding, linen and baby clothes for Wairoa residents from its Lion’s Den.

Thanks to the generosity of Dannevirke people, the club had plenty to make available.

With Phil Christison available to deliver on Monday morning, Lions loaded his truck on Sunday morning, large items like a lounge suite, three microwaves, mattresses and other furniture filling it almost chocka.

St Vincent de Paul and the Dannevirke Red Cross packed the gaps – with bags of baby clothes, bathroom supplies, towels and blankets helping to pad the furniture.

The load reached Wairoa and was delivered to the Maori Wardens who were pleased to receive the gift.

Lions International’s Lloyd Morgan Charitable Trust funded the transport, but project co-ordinators Barbara Ferguson and Terry Hynes said it was really a matter of Dannevirke residents helping Wairoa residents in their time of need.

