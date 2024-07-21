Dannevirke Lions load Phil Christison’s truck with furniture for Wairoa.

Early on a recent Monday morning a truckload of goods left Dannevirke, en route to the flooded residents of Wairoa.

Dannevirke Lions and their partners in the charity businesses, St Vincent de Paul and Dannevirke Red Cross, had dug deep to respond to a request from Lions International from Wairoa Lions, on behalf of their desperate residents.

Past Lions District Governor Simon Williams had forwarded the request to his former club, asking if it could find furniture, electrical goods, bedding, linen and baby clothes for Wairoa residents from its Lion’s Den.

Thanks to the generosity of Dannevirke people, the club had plenty to make available.

With Phil Christison available to deliver on Monday morning, Lions loaded his truck on Sunday morning, large items like a lounge suite, three microwaves, mattresses and other furniture filling it almost chocka.