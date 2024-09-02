To buy or lease a bull?

Vet John Pickering has advice on why farmers should consider leasing bulls.

Thirty years ago, Whanganui Vet Services commenced a contract heifer grazing scheme for dairy heifers called “Vet Care Grazing “which in turn meant that the heifers would eventually need to be serviced. It was then that WVS set up “Vet Care Bull Hire” which was dedicated to the lease of yearlings and 2-year-old jersey bulls to be used over the heifers on the “Vet Care Grazing” scheme, with surplus bulls leased to other farmers who didn’t want the expense and inconvenience of buying bulls and having to keep them on their property for a length of time.

I asked vet John Pickering, a veterinarian who started “Vet Care Grazing” and “Vet Care Bull Hire” some 30 years ago, why farmers should consider leasing bulls and what guarantees farmers have when leasing a bull.

“Apart from the expense of buying or rearing a bull; there is the cost of grazing him and taking out a paddock or two from the dairy herd and getting in the way. There is also the risk of the bull getting out of its paddock and mating young female stock before they are due to be mated, as well as mating cows out of season often at a considerable cost. This often results in the veterinary cost of pregnancy testing and injecting those animals found to be in calf.

Also, you need to consider the damage a bull will often do rubbing up against gates and fences and knocking ball cocks off water troughs which they seem to enjoy. Digging holes in the paddock and making fresh patches of mud and then jumping fences to visit the neighbour’s stock and perhaps getting their female stock in calf can result in another added cost, as well as embarrassment.

Hiring bulls from “Vet Care Bull Hire” will avoid a lot of this trouble and cost because bulls are delivered at the start of mating and picked up and taken away at the end of mating.