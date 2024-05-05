There’s more to heating a home than heat

Insulation is vital for homes. Photo / Dean Purcell

Winter’s coming and with it is the potential frosty spells coupled with wet weather.

Most people will be curling up by the fire (or the heat pump), but there’s one thing you shouldn’t forget.

Is your home healthy?

By that we mean: is it well-insulated and not prone to mould?

Te Tūāpapa Kura Kāinga, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, has a guide to healthy home standards on its website.

While these standards are for rental properties, there’s no reason why a homeowner can’t use these as a guide to ensure their own home meets the standard.

So what are some ways you can ensure you have a healthy home?

1. Heating - a fixed heater, such as a heat pump, wood burner or flued gas heater. If it’s a small house or apartment, a small fixed electric heater may be enough.

2. Insulation - ceiling and underfloor insulation is compulsory in rental homes, and honestly who wouldn’t want to feel a bit more secure, not to mention warmer, knowing the house is insulated? Of course, underfloor insulation is not always possible, depending on the construction of the house, but it’s still worth a look. It’s also a good idea to consider double-glazing on windows. It not only helps cut down street noise, but it also helps to keep the temperature more stable.

3. Ventilation - the website states that poor ventilation can lead to mould and dampness problems, which can lead to health problems. Make sure the windows in the living room, bedrooms, kitchen and dining can open and have an extractor fan in both your kitchen and bathroom.

4. Drainage - have adequate drainage on the property. There’s nothing worse than stepping outside into a huge puddle, especially when it’s freezing outside. Inadequate drainage can also lead to problems with dampness in the home.

5. Draughts - it goes without saying that there’s little point in heating a home if there are gaps etc making the heat escape. If you have had any gaps taken care of but still feel a draught, one idea is to get a door snake or something to block any draught coming in from under the door.