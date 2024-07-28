Most of this year’s planting is focused on areas next to the highway, with the bulk of this type of landscaping due to be completed this year.

In previous years planting was focused on areas away from the highway due to earthworks being in progress, which is known as offset planting as it represents the project’s ecological mitigation efforts. The teams are returning to some of these areas this year to conduct infill planting, which fills any gaps to ensure maximum canopy coverage.

One landscaping event that’s generating some interest on site is the upcoming re-planting of a tī kōuka, or cabbage tree.

The tī kōuka being carefully loaded on to a truck in April 2021 before being taken to Kauri Park nursery.

Before construction began there were several tī kōuka on the site, which needed to be removed to make way for the highway.

Most were felled, but two trees were carefully removed and sent to a nearby nursery, where they’ve been awaiting re-planting.

Tī kōuka hold special significance to iwi, who planted the trees as wayfinding points. They were also commonly used as sites for planting whenua (placenta).

One of the two trees did not survive and will be placed near where it was taken from, while the surviving tree – which is estimated to be up to 100 years old - will be replanted in the coming weeks.

The planting site is in Zone 2 near Cut 13, near where it was taken from and very close to the shared-use path. This means people walking or cycling Te Ahu a Turanga will be able to view this impressive 10-metre-high tree.

Construction update

Construction of the pavements – the layers of aggregate that make up the road – is progressing well, with 80% of the highway now covered with aggregate.

The teams are busy putting down layers of asphalt, which now covers 3km of the road.

To help with production of the 110,000 tonnes of asphalt needed for the entire project, an asphalt plant has been set up on-site and will be operational in the coming weeks.

This will support the supply of asphalt coming from the plant in Bulls, which has been supplying the asphalt so far.

Thirty-eight of 54 bridge deck segments have been completed on Parahaki Bridge, part of the construction of Te Ahu a Turanga: Manawatu-Tararua highway.

The structures teams also continue to make good progress, with 38 of 54 segments of the bridge deck on Parahaki Bridge now completed.

The Eco-Viaduct bridge at Te Ahu a Turanga: Manawatu-Tararua highway now has all deck panels in place.

Over the river at Eco-Viaduct, all bridge deck panels are in place and the team is busy completing the remaining concrete deck pours. This bridge is on track to be completed by the end of 2024.

