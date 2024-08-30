Te Ahu a Turanga: Manawatū-Tararua Highway: Construction teams continue to make good progress

Until July, all of the asphalt was being supplied by an asphalt plant located in Bulls, but our own on-site mobile asphalt plant is now in full production, enabling our teams to increase asphalt production.

This asphalt plant is located in Zone 3 near the middle of the highway, and will provide about 60% of the project’s total asphalt supply going forward.

While our pavement crews look forward to the days getting longer and warmer – which makes road construction easier – our structures teams have been in full swing.

The bridge deck on Parahaki Bridge is closer to being completed, with 44 of 54 concrete segments now poured. These are on track for completion this year.

The “stitch” connecting the bridge deck sections from Pier 1 and Pier 2 is due to happen in September.

Work is also progressing on the northern abutment, with two more concrete pours to go until this part of the structure is complete. Attention will then turn to connecting the abutment to the bridge deck from Pier 3.

Over at Eco-Viaduct, the team has now completed the bridge deck with all sections now poured.

This is a massive milestone and a huge achievement for the team, which brings this structure very close to completion.

They’re now starting to work on installing barriers, which are expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The landscaping teams are just winding down their planting season, having put 350,000 plants in the ground since April. They expect to plant a total of 423,000 for the year.

That brings the total number of plants planted since the start of construction to nearly 1.5 million, out of an expected 1.8 million.

The team usually doesn’t plant over summer, but they’re planning to have a short planting season at the start of 2025 to put in the remaining trees and shrubs.

If you want to learn more about the project, head to www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/te-ahu-a-turanga/ or visit the Woodville Community Library and Information Centre for the latest flyover, project updates and the Drive the Highway simulator.