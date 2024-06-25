Advertisement
Te Ahu a Turanga: Manawatū-Tararua highway committed to treading lightly regarding environment

Bush Telegraph
By Grant Kauri
3 mins to read
A completed section of structural asphalt in Fill 9 looking towards Ashhurst on thve Te Ahu a Turanga Manawatū-Tararua highway. About 6000 of an expected total of 120,000 tonnes of asphalt have been laid so far.

Te Ahu a Turanga Manawatū-Tararua highway’s ecology teams are working hard to ensure the project minimises its impact on the environment by monitoring threatened species in the area.

This work plays a key role in helping the project meet its commitment to treading lightly with regard to the environment.

The ecology team recently conducted their biannual moth survey, which happens in winter and spring.

This involves monitoring three species of moth found in the project area which are threatened or at-risk: meterana grandiosa, meterana pansicolour and meterana exquisite.

A meterana grandiose moth found as part of the Te Ahu a Turanga Manawatū-Tararua highway project.
These moths live in the bark of the olearia tree and come out to feed on the leaves at night.

The ecology team set light traps - boxes with a funnel and a UV light - to attract moths in order to discover how many are located in a specific area.

Having located the moths, they collect them and keep them safe in a fridge for about a week.

While it may seem strange to store moths in a fridge, it’s the best place to keep them safe as the cool temperatures calm them and prevent them from injuring themselves by flapping around too much.

After about a week, once the survey has been completed, the moths are re-released into their habitat.

To ensure the moths continue to thrive after the project finishes, the landscaping team are planting more than 7000 olearia trees, the moths’ preferred habitat, across the project site.

The ecology team also conduct surveys of geckos, skinks and native birds found around the project area.

Construction update

Good progress is being made on the pavement construction, with 6000 tonnes of asphalt already being laid.

Overall, about 120,000 tonnes of asphalt will be used for the project.

To assist with the supply of asphalt, an asphalt plant is currently being set up on-site and will be up and running next month. This will supplement the existing supply from the asphalt plant in Bulls.

At Parahaki Bridge over the Manawatū River, 28 of 54 bridge deck segments have been completed.

In a significant milestone, the bridge deck section from Pier 1 was joined with the southern abutment last month.

The form traveller that was operating on Pier 1 has been moved to Pier 3, and construction of more segments continues from there.

Over at Eco-Viaduct, eight of 11 bridge deck sections have been poured, with the remaining sections on hold while Pier 3 is completed. This bridge is on track for completion by the end of the year.

More information

If you want to learn more about the project, head to www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/te-ahu-a-turanga/ or visit the Woodville Community Library and Information Centre for the latest flyover, project updates and the Drive the Highway simulator.

