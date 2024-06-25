These moths live in the bark of the olearia tree and come out to feed on the leaves at night.

The ecology team set light traps - boxes with a funnel and a UV light - to attract moths in order to discover how many are located in a specific area.

Having located the moths, they collect them and keep them safe in a fridge for about a week.

While it may seem strange to store moths in a fridge, it’s the best place to keep them safe as the cool temperatures calm them and prevent them from injuring themselves by flapping around too much.

After about a week, once the survey has been completed, the moths are re-released into their habitat.

To ensure the moths continue to thrive after the project finishes, the landscaping team are planting more than 7000 olearia trees, the moths’ preferred habitat, across the project site.

The ecology team also conduct surveys of geckos, skinks and native birds found around the project area.

Construction update

Good progress is being made on the pavement construction, with 6000 tonnes of asphalt already being laid.

Overall, about 120,000 tonnes of asphalt will be used for the project.

To assist with the supply of asphalt, an asphalt plant is currently being set up on-site and will be up and running next month. This will supplement the existing supply from the asphalt plant in Bulls.

At Parahaki Bridge over the Manawatū River, 28 of 54 bridge deck segments have been completed.

In a significant milestone, the bridge deck section from Pier 1 was joined with the southern abutment last month.

The form traveller that was operating on Pier 1 has been moved to Pier 3, and construction of more segments continues from there.

Over at Eco-Viaduct, eight of 11 bridge deck sections have been poured, with the remaining sections on hold while Pier 3 is completed. This bridge is on track for completion by the end of the year.

More information

If you want to learn more about the project, head to www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/te-ahu-a-turanga/ or visit the Woodville Community Library and Information Centre for the latest flyover, project updates and the Drive the Highway simulator.