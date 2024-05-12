Grant Kauri, Owner Interface manager, from NZTA/Waka Kotahi.

It’s just over a year before the new highway linking Manawatū and Tararua District is expected to be open.

Much progress has been made since construction began in January 2021 and the Bush Telegraph got a first-hand look at just how far they’ve come.

Te Ahu a Turanga Manawatū-Tararua highway is due to be completed mid-2025, replacing the Manawatū Gorge, which closed due to slips in 2017.

It took roughly three years from building a business case to finalising the design before the first stage began.

The tour began from the Ashhurst Te Ahu a Turanga office and Owner Interface manager Grant Kauri from NZTA/Waka Kotahi explains that once the project is complete, the area will be turned back into grazing.

The Parahaki Bridge, still under construction.

In Zone 1, which goes up to Parahaki Bridge, work is going on laying sub-base, prior to cement stabilisation.

Grant says this gives the road a rigid base which will sit underneath the finished surface, enhancing the resilience of the road.

Once that’s done, the crew will be applying chip seal and asphalt will be laid on top of that.

The western roundabout is due to be online within the next couple of months, while the eastern roundabout, at the Woodville end, is expected to be ready a couple of months after that.

Asphalting trials are under way in a small area.

At present, crews are doing asphalting trials, which is simply testing what will be the top layers on the pavement to see if it works.

Construction of the four-lane highway has been something of a game-changer, especially in its community engagement.

“It’s one of the things I’m most proud of,” Grant says.

He says throughout the project they have focused on enhancing the local communities, making sure it’s not only a construction project but has also led to a positive outcome for all the communities involved.

They have also engaged with local schools and tertiary students.

“[We’ve] been able to promote the construction industry to them and have them involved during construction where they’ve had their influence in what we’re doing here and taken the learnings that we’ve had from here and apply them to their own work lives,” Grant says.

Knowing the project is about a year away from completion is exciting but also bittersweet.

“It’s quite a journey we’ve gone through.”

Grant reflects on some of the challenges they’ve had through the project, including the finding of moa bones and Cyclone Gabrielle, which did result in some flooding, and engineering challenges.

But they’ve been able to work through those issues.

“The expertise we’ve had within this project to provide ... solutions has been a real testament to the culture that we’ve brought here.”

Another game changer has been the partnership with iwi who are represented at governance level within the senior leadership team.

“They’ve been able to work with us and co-design some of those solutions.”

Working on chip seal in one section.

Those with an interest in the highway have been able to see the progress by way of a Walk the New Highway event, held by Woodville Lions and Woodville School for the past four years.

Grant says there may be another opportunity for an event next year and he anticipates almost all of the alignment will be chip-sealed.

“The highway will be in great shape.”





