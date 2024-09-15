The drop-in centre became known as Planet Cafe, administrator and operations team lead Anya Stewart says.

Tararua Community Youth Services moved from the Carnegie Centre some years ago. Rosie Whaitiri (left), Roly Ellis, Coral-Mae Jacobsen, Jeanne O'Brien, Bonus Bristow-Chase, Glennis McDonald, Sonny Rutene, Nikita Paikea, Johnson Harrison, Mihikotukutuku-Maira Lawson and Terry Hynes. Photo / Christine McKay

The organisation which evolved from that initial centre celebrated 30 years in August with a competition on social media and included a back to the cafe day giving those who have had some involvement with it a chance to come along and reminisce on those years.

“We’ve got a whole bunch of photo albums and scrapbooks of basically everyone that’s been involved in the organisation,” Anya says.

“Right from the rangatahi, the kids, the aunties, the uncles and it’s turned into a whānau-affiliated organisation, which is very cool.”

When it first started, it was felt it was a good way for rangatahi to form connections that weren’t in their usual space, such as school or home.

“Dannevirke’s a small town,” Anya says. “When it comes to things like that, it doesn’t generally have much.”

Jeanne says since then, TCYS have been able to introduce various programmes, including holiday programmes, educational alternatives, driver licensing, CV development and job seeking skills, life skill development, mentoring and literally anything that young people need to get where they want to get, which helps rangatahi continue building those connections, not just in Dannevirke, but through the Tararua District.

They also advocate for the local youth, helping them find their own voice.

“We want to make sure our young people grow and thrive.”

It’s also about “walking the journey with them, not for them,” Anya says.

She believes what’s different about TCYS is that they use the voice of the young people for direction.

“It doesn’t come from a governance structure, or anything like that, it actually comes from the voice of our rangatahi and what they would like to see in the service.

“They put a lot of trust that we will listen to them as well.”

Anya believes that having rangatahi involved, particularly in helping plan programmes, gives them a sense of belonging and community.

“All those things that are vital for a rangatahi to be an independent young person in this society.”

Anya says Jeanne is “very proficient” in ensuring they are always “for the rangatahi first” and says it’s helped a lot of the youth who have been through the service to build their confidence and pass those skills on.

“It’s been really cool to watch.

“It’s beautiful because you get to see some of our rangatahi come in with no skills, no confidence, unsure of themselves, very quiet and… then they’ll start coming in and saying ‘good morning’ or ‘morena’ and they’ll come talk to you about their day.”

It’s a job Anya says is “for your heartstrings” watching the rangatahi bloom, learning the skills they need to be independent in a space where it’s okay for them to be themselves.

“Diversity is welcome here. Be yourself, be outrageous, be unique. It’s all okay.”

Leanne Warr has been editor of the Bush Telegraph since May 2023 and a journalist since 1996. She re-joined NZME in June 2021.