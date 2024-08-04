The sponsorship will help cover some of the costs in caring for each of the five horses Tararua RDA owns, for things such as feed, supplements, veterinary care and grooming.

It’s at least $2000 a year to care for each horse, but that’s probably on a good year, Ann says.

“If you have a horse that becomes unwell or injured it quadruples.”

Last year the organisation had one horse that was unwell and “cost a fortune” with the vet, which put a serious dent in their finances.

Ann says the idea behind the programme is to give those who aren’t in a position to come and volunteer on a weekly basis another option to help, and they have tried to make it easy for sponsors to give what they can afford.

She says over the past couple of years the demand for funding and grants has been increasing.

“After events like [Cyclone Gabrielle] they’re definitely harder to get.”

Those willing to sponsor can choose the horse and how much they’d like to pay and Tararua RDA have a brief bio on each of the horses.

Such as Tinks, which has been with them for just a few months.

Allyka Hanks takes Tinks through her paces at Tararua Riding for the Disabled. Tinks is one of five horses that can be sponsored through their new sponsorship programme.

Tinks had competed a little in showing and did pony club with her previous owners.

“She’s still learning the ropes but she’s doing very well,” Ann says.

Riding for the Disabled offers huge benefits for the riders, especially in the interaction with the horses.

“It’s one of the few activities available to people with disabilities and long-term health impairment with the Tararua District,” Ann says adding the next closest facility is either in Masterton or Feilding.

“Often rural families don’t have the same opportunities as families who live in bigger centres.”

Ann says riders come from as far away as Ormondville, as well as Woodville, Pahiatua and Eketahuna.

All of those who run Tararua RDA are volunteers, with the exception of a part-time paid position as caretaker.

Anyone interested in sponsoring a horse can email Tararua RDA tararua@rda.org.nz.

Leanne Warr has been editor of the Bush Telegraph since May 2023 and a journalist since 1996. She re-joined NZME in June 2021.