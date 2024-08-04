Allyka Hanks has been helping to train 9-year-old Tinks at Tararua Riding for the Disabled. Tinks is one of five horses that can be sponsored through their new sponsorship programme.
Want to sponsor a horse?
Tararua Riding for the Disabled has launched a sponsorship programme, where local businesses, organisations and members of the community can sponsor a horse.
Ann Carthew, who is the services coordinator for Tararua, as well as Wairarapa and Feilding, says the programme has been developed over the past few months.
“We’re keen to share this with people who may be interested in what we’re doing, looking at ways they can assist.”
Ann says most people don’t realise that Riding for the Disabled, or most of them, don’t receive ongoing government funding and in the Tararua group, everything they’ve received has either been through fundraising or applying for grants.
Last year the organisation had one horse that was unwell and “cost a fortune” with the vet, which put a serious dent in their finances.
Ann says the idea behind the programme is to give those who aren’t in a position to come and volunteer on a weekly basis another option to help, and they have tried to make it easy for sponsors to give what they can afford.
She says over the past couple of years the demand for funding and grants has been increasing.
“After events like [Cyclone Gabrielle] they’re definitely harder to get.”
Those willing to sponsor can choose the horse and how much they’d like to pay and Tararua RDA have a brief bio on each of the horses.
Such as Tinks, which has been with them for just a few months.
Tinks had competed a little in showing and did pony club with her previous owners.
“She’s still learning the ropes but she’s doing very well,” Ann says.
Riding for the Disabled offers huge benefits for the riders, especially in the interaction with the horses.
“It’s one of the few activities available to people with disabilities and long-term health impairment with the Tararua District,” Ann says adding the next closest facility is either in Masterton or Feilding.