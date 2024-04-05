One gate closes and another one opens. Or does it?

One gate closes and another one opens. Or does it?

OPINION

As a child riding the horse around in the evenings, pulling sheep out of the muddy dams during droughts wasn’t pleasant.

A group of local farmers established the Pleckville water scheme in the late 70s. This allows about 30 farms east of Eketāhuna to have reticulated (tanks and trough) water.

The 80s saw the end of farming subsidies; financially these were tough times. Rural Support Trusts emerged as volunteers helping to support farmers through. Their free and confidential service has continued to expand to now oversee responses for events such as Cyclone Gabrielle.

Floods in 2004 saw the Sustainable Land Use Initiative (SLUI) partnership approach between Horizons, the Government and farmers to reduce sediment in waterways. In 2023 around 18,000 poplar and willow poles were planted in our Tararua District, reducing erosion and protecting our urban centres perched on riverbanks.

In 2010 the Manawatū River was famously described as the filthiest in the world and the Manawatū River Leaders Accord was formed. Understanding what challenges each of the 34 signatories were experiencing brought collective knowledge and accountability to making improvements. For farmers, the Dairy Accord saw fencing of all waterways on dairy farms.

In between there have been plenty more financial downturns, droughts and floods.

Summary: Water storage, unsubsidised market access, locals supporting wellbeing, partnerships to reduce erosion, and use of new pasture species can all influence our futures. What is most obvious to me is that when they are solutions driven by farmers, the whole community reaps benefits.

Over the next few months Tararua Feds will be engaging with, and then submitting, on both Tararua District Council’s (TDC) plus Horizons’ long-term plans.

Proposed Horizons rates increases for farmers spoken to are 15-20 per cent. I’ve heard of 38 per cent rates increases for some Horizons farmers.

How long is it sustainable to keep paying these types of increases? Reducing the Uniform Annual General Charge (UAGC) to a system where you pay more for how much your land is worth isn’t fair. It doesn’t account for how much service you get, and it’s why Feds encourage councils to have a high UAGC – ie. everyone funds the base services provided on a per-property basis rather than how much land value you have.

Submissions are hard to do when we are seeking input, hence the timelines councils use are always tight. Horizons’ close on April 22.

Rural properties last year saw rates increases by TDC that means less money that farmers can spend at the grocer, bakers or getting a haircut. What’s a reasonable increase to expect this year? TDC staff and the mayor will meet with Tararua Fed farmers members on April 9 at the Mangatera Hotel, Dannevirke, 6.30pm to explore options. (Meal 7pm.)

May 22, 6pm Fed farmers function Tui Brewery. What could we develop to get better outcomes when our next challenge arises? Is it drought-resistant plants? Jarred Mair from Primary Sector Think Tank is the speaker. Guaranteed to challenge attendees’ existing knowledge. Let’s get a room full of farmers focused on the future together.

To register for TDC or TuiHQ meeting 0274238997 or tararua@fedfarm.org.nz.



