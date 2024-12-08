He said the sites would remain under the sole jurisdiction of landowners or agencies and Unesco would not have management authority.

Joblin said the plan was based around the Manawatū Gorge, but it was far more extensive than that.

“That’s the major feature we’re looking at.”

The plan consisted of a series of geological sites or features of interest which would be visitor destinations.

The process itself would, over 10 years, involve getting the geosites up and running.

“Then we need to focus on going to a functional geopark, which involves governance, maps, all the bits that go with that and that has to be operational and then you can apply to Unesco to get a particular tick - basically the gold standard.”

Joblin said they had been working on the idea for some time, starting out in discussion with a range of individuals including MPs and councillors to see if there was any interest in the idea and if it could be achieved.

He said the next step was to submit to the New Zealand National Commission of Unesco and express interest, based on a geopark around the Manawatū River catchment.

“They replied we’d have more chance of getting through Unesco criteria if we just focused on the gorge as a major feature.”

Joblin said a steering group, including himself, Vince Neall - a professor of earth science at Massey University, and other experts had been formed and they were looking for others to join.

Neall explained to councillors that the criteria for Unesco is that sites had to be of international significance and in a “sort of single unified area”.

“You can have a completely holistic management of the geopark so that matters of cultural importance, matters to do with natural heritage, all these sorts of things, can be included besides the actual geological features.”

He said key requirements included geological significance, geodiversity and natural heritage, management structure, conservation, sustainable development, education and research and others.

Neall believed the area did meet the criteria - one of the principal reasons being that it was in a part of New Zealand that was unique.

He went on to explain the significance in terms of tectonic movements and pointed out features within the Tararua District that were also significant, such as Coppermine Creek and parts of the Saddle, that might be taken for granted by people in the district.

There were other examples at the eastern end of the Manawatū Gorge and where Te Ahu a Turanga: Manawatū-Tararua highway was being built.

“On the new road, one of the spectacular features is this massive conglomerate that you’ll see on the western side when you’re coming or going down the hill,” Neall said.

He said New Zealand Transport Agency/Waka Kotahi was installing a series of signs which was hoped would become part of the geopark.

“So there’ll be at least four or six geological features along the road which they have produced in signage for.”

He said other features in the district could be included, such as Waihi Falls and the falls at Mangatiti.

Joblin said their strategy was to start with the easy wins, such as the geosites that had the most features and were most likely to have an impact on visitors.

That would include negotiating with any landowners who were involved and building a network of the best geosites the region had to offer.

While there was a cost, over the 10 years, that would amount to roughly $540,000 with contributions split between local bodies such as councils, and the Department of Conservation.

“Just to give you an idea where Tararua [District] is involved in this ... at the moment we can recognise what we see is eight significant geosites, but I’m sure there will actually be more.

“Indeed you may know from your own local knowledge.

“You can tell us things that we need to know.”



