The first fireworks set the pattern for the evening.

Matariki in Dannevirke got off to a great start as the town became the first in New Zealand to hold a Matariki Celebration for 2024.

Long-time Matariki organiser Te Rangi Huata says the evening was the best since he had been coming to Dannevirke 13 years ago, complimenting the huge crowd and all the 300 primary children who had created the Waka Maimai Aroha which were released to the heavens just before the fireworks were set off.

You cannot beat hangi food on a fine night.

Attracted by nearly 30 food stalls, the crowd started flooding through the gates at about 5pm filling car parks and picking their favourite foods, the traditional hangi being one of the most popular. Demand for all the foods, parked in a circle posse style in front of the produce hall, kept up most of the night while there was keen interest in the Odinson Steel Art, paua craft items and other craft stalls inside the produce hall.

Common Unity from Ōhakune had great harmony on stage.

It was a mission to release all the 300 messages of love (waka maimai aroha) from the children to the stars.

Natalia needed her big brother Owen to give her courage.

On stage, several local groups began the entertainment from 5.30pm and the main entertainment from out of town proved the wisdom of their invitations.

As the evening darkened a procession of waka maimai aroha (messages of love) were incinerated spreading the best wishes of 300 primary creators followed by the placement on the big screen of those who had passed in the previous Matariki year.

The second fireworks display filled the sky.

The third cascaded spectacularly.

Ngati Kahungunu’s fireworks met every expectation in a 10-minute display which sent visitors off home to watch the rugby in good spirits or to bed still holding their glow-sticks!

What tonight was all about – messages of love at the feet of Matariki.





Dave Murdoch is a part-time photo-journalist based in Dannevirke. For the last 11 years he has covered any community story telling good news about the district.



