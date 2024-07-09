Advertisement
Tararua District schools perform at cultural festival

Sophia L, Ryan D, Hadassah R, Telia H-W from Kumeroa School do their best with the actions in their performance at the Tararua Kahui Ako Cultural Festival held at Bush Multisport in Pahiatua last month.

More than 500 school students performed in front of whānau, students and their community at the Tararua Kahui Ako Cultural Festival.

Held at Pahīatua’s Bush Multisport Stadium, 12 schools from the Tararua Kahui Ako took part in the festival, part of REAP Wairarapa’s schools programmes for the year.

Isobel B from Kumeroa School performs with her fellow students.
Ruby Meleisea, Teuila Taurua-Taufo'ou, Paige Bolton, Martha Carroll, and Paige Phillips (second row, between Teuila and Paige) with teacher Karlene Thomson from Woodville School performed well together.
Krystal Wilton-Manning from Woodville School.
The festival was hosted by St Anthony’s School and took place during Matariki: Te Tau Hou Māori / The Māori New Year.

An early childhood centre, Te Kōhanga Reo o Kapua o Te Rangi, also joined the performers on stage for the first time and was a crowd favourite on the day, says REAP Wairarapa school’s liaison, Trudy Sears.

Te Ringa Kaha, the competitive adult kapa haka performing group from Tamaki-nua-ā-Rua also came along to inspire the students.

The group was sponsored by Te Kete Hauora o Rangitāne.

Trudy says the festival also saw the launch of the new Tararua Kahui Ako banner, which was designed by a student from Tararua College.

“With thanks to funding from the Tararua District Council’s Creative Communities Scheme, the banner will be able to be used by schools for many years to come.”

The festival concluded with a final performance with all the schools coming together to perform a waiata.


