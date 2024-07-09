Tararua District schools perform at cultural festival

The festival was hosted by St Anthony’s School and took place during Matariki: Te Tau Hou Māori / The Māori New Year.

An early childhood centre, Te Kōhanga Reo o Kapua o Te Rangi, also joined the performers on stage for the first time and was a crowd favourite on the day, says REAP Wairarapa school’s liaison, Trudy Sears.

Te Ringa Kaha, the competitive adult kapa haka performing group from Tamaki-nua-ā-Rua also came along to inspire the students.

The group was sponsored by Te Kete Hauora o Rangitāne.

Trudy says the festival also saw the launch of the new Tararua Kahui Ako banner, which was designed by a student from Tararua College.

“With thanks to funding from the Tararua District Council’s Creative Communities Scheme, the banner will be able to be used by schools for many years to come.”

The festival concluded with a final performance with all the schools coming together to perform a waiata.



