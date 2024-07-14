“Cats are beloved companions and bring joy to many households.”

Cats have large home ranges and it’s estimated that feral, stray and pet cats may be responsible for the loss of up to 100 million birds in New Zealand each year.

“Additionally, they are known to prey on young kiwi, eggs, lizards, invertebrates and frogs.”

Catteries or cat boarding premises will be exempt from the bylaw.

The council will trap cats on request and address any complaints from residents needing help from those having problems with cats.

While ensuring cats are vaccinated isn’t under the requirements, cats will be scanned for microchips and desexing.

The council spokesman says the reason for this is that cats are “prolific breeders”.

“Females usually take six to nine months to reach sexual maturity but kittens as young as four months can become pregnant.”

Female cats can have more than one litter each year and up to 80 kittens in a lifetime, he says.

The new proposed bylaw will also mandate the registration of a cat’s microchip with the New Zealand Companion Animal Register.

“This initiative aims to help us better manage the cat population and ensure responsible pet ownership,” the spokesman says.

“Council will monitor the number of cats at premises brought to our attention and enforce the bylaw’s requirements to maintain community well-being.”

The council spokesman says the council will not apply bylaw rules on the number of cats owned retrospectively, but the regulations for general nuisance, such as noise, odour or other caused by the animals will be addressed.

All rules under the new bylaw will apply to newly acquired cats.

Consultation on the bylaw is now open and members of the public have until July 31 to make submissions.