Police have been investigating a number of thefts from farms in the Tararua District. Photo / File
OPINION
Over recent weeks we have continued to see thefts of farm bikes, trailers, machinery, and tools across our area.
Although this trend is not unique to the Tararua District, the more sparsely populated locations we have lead to offences not being witnessed and, on many occasions, not being discovered for days or even weeks after the fact.
These circumstances can make it hard for police to get positive outcomes for victims.
Although it is extremely difficult to completely eliminate dishonesty offending of this nature, there are options that will deter offenders. These options make it more likely that police will recover stolen property and hold offenders to account.
We expect to have Constable Matt Gilligan joining us in Dannevirke later in September. Matt has been appointed to a permanent position in Dannevirke and brings with him several years of policing experience across the Manawatū area.
Acting Senior Sergeant Dave Marshall will be the response manager for the area during September and October.
Dave joins us from the Manawatū Prevention team.
Please make those staff welcome if you come across them as they have all applied to work here with a view to making our community safer.