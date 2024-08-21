More sparsely populated areas can mean thefts from farms go unnoticed for days. Photo / 123rf

Start by always recording serial numbers of property you own. If it doesn’t have one add a serial number to an item by etching a unique number into the frame.

Consider using items such as bluetooth or wi-fi trackers - this technology is advancing all the time and as it does so it is becoming increasingly reliable and much more cost-effective.

Drive to the conditions

As we close in on the first day of spring there has been some shocking weather across the country which is not too uncommon for this time of the year.

The poor weather conditions can make driving more dangerous with rain and fog reducing visibility and frosts making driving conditions dangerous.

The weather can also impact on the quality of the roading network and adversely impacts on the ability of contractors to upkeep the roads.

Please remember to drive to the conditions, keep your vehicle in a road-worthy condition and increase following distances in the wet.

Make sure you slow down for those working on the roads too, 30 kph might seem like a drag but remember you are driving through someone’s place of work.

New staff

I am pleased to say we have some additional police staff joining us.

Constable Cory Edmonds has taken up a secondment to Pahīatua.

Cory joins us from Palmerston North and will work across the Pahīatua, Woodville and Eketāhuna areas.

Constable Kim Miller joins us in Dannevirke for three months from the start of September and Kim is also from Palmerston North.

We expect to have Constable Matt Gilligan joining us in Dannevirke later in September. Matt has been appointed to a permanent position in Dannevirke and brings with him several years of policing experience across the Manawatū area.

Acting Senior Sergeant Dave Marshall will be the response manager for the area during September and October.

Dave joins us from the Manawatū Prevention team.

Please make those staff welcome if you come across them as they have all applied to work here with a view to making our community safer.