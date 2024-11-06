Tararua District news in brief: Tararua towns make top 100 list of suburbs, Tararua Health Group missed appointments

Norsewood Water

A boil water notice in Norsewood is believed to be because of a fault at the water treatment plant. Tararua District Council issued the notice on November 5 after a faulty component affected chlorine dosage. A replacement part was being installed on November 6. Under requirements of Taumata Arowai, the New Zealand water regulator, council needed three consecutive days of clear test sample results before the boil water notice could be lifted.

Bylaw reviews

Locals still have until December 16 to get their submissions in on the bylaws under review by Tararua District Council. The Trade Waste, Traffic and Road Use and Solid Waste bylaws were adopted in 2018 and council is required to review the bylaws. The proposed changes can be viewed on the council website and submissions can be sent online. Customer service centres and libraries also have copies of the statement of proposal, draft bylaws and submission forms.

Kāinga Ora developments

New tenants will soon be able to move into new homes in Dannevirke. The homes, seven two-bedroom, being built at 52 Cole St in Dannevirke, are a development by Kāinga Ora, in partnership with construction company TW Property Ltd. Kāinga Ora regional director for Taranaki, Whanganui and Manawatū Graeme Broderick says the homes are due to be completed before Christmas. He says the community will be invited to have a look through the homes before whānau move in. A proposed development at 112-114 Vogel St/66 Burgoyne St in Woodville is currently being assessed. Broderick says the assessment process is focused on getting the best value for money. “So we can deliver social housing in areas where it is most needed.” Kāinga Ora would take over ownership of the homes once completed. Neighbours and stakeholders will be kept informed with any updates.











