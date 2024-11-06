Tararua District news in brief: Tararua towns make top 100 list of suburbs, Tararua Health Group missed appointments

Dannevirke, Pahīatua and Woodville are considered areas to watch in 2025. An analysis by OneRoof and data partner Valocity looked at the country’s hottest up-and-coming suburbs. Dannevirke was 33rd on the list of the top 100 for its price growth, affordability and rental growth. Pahīatua was at number 82 on the list and Woodville at 93.
Appointment no shows
Tararua Health Group reported 264 missed appointments through the month of October. There were 167 patients at Barraud Street Health Centre who did not arrive for their appointment and did not contact the health centre and 94 at Pahīatua, with three for the Community Hospital in Dannevirke. The health group asked on social media for patients with booked appointments to let them know if they will be unable to make an appointment so they can support others in need.