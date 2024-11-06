Advertisement
Tararua District news in brief: Tararua towns make top 100 list of suburbs, Tararua Health Group missed appointments

Bush Telegraph
Seven two-bedroom homes under construction in Dannevirke will soon be ready for Kāinga Ora tenants.

Dannevirke, Pahīatua and Woodville are considered areas to watch in 2025. An analysis by OneRoof and data partner Valocity looked at the country’s hottest up-and-coming suburbs. Dannevirke was 33rd on the list of the top 100 for its price growth, affordability and rental growth. Pahīatua was at number 82 on the list and Woodville at 93.

Tararua Health Group are asking patients who can't attend appointments to let staff know in plenty of time.
Appointment no shows

Tararua Health Group reported 264 missed appointments through the month of October. There were 167 patients at Barraud Street Health Centre who did not arrive for their appointment and did not contact the health centre and 94 at Pahīatua, with three for the Community Hospital in Dannevirke. The health group asked on social media for patients with booked appointments to let them know if they will be unable to make an appointment so they can support others in need.

A boil water notice was issued for Norsewood. Photo / iStock
Norsewood Water

A boil water notice in Norsewood is believed to be because of a fault at the water treatment plant. Tararua District Council issued the notice on November 5 after a faulty component affected chlorine dosage. A replacement part was being installed on November 6. Under requirements of Taumata Arowai, the New Zealand water regulator, council needed three consecutive days of clear test sample results before the boil water notice could be lifted.

Bylaw reviews

Locals still have until December 16 to get their submissions in on the bylaws under review by Tararua District Council. The Trade Waste, Traffic and Road Use and Solid Waste bylaws were adopted in 2018 and council is required to review the bylaws. The proposed changes can be viewed on the council website and submissions can be sent online. Customer service centres and libraries also have copies of the statement of proposal, draft bylaws and submission forms.

Kāinga Ora developments

New tenants will soon be able to move into new homes in Dannevirke. The homes, seven two-bedroom, being built at 52 Cole St in Dannevirke, are a development by Kāinga Ora, in partnership with construction company TW Property Ltd. Kāinga Ora regional director for Taranaki, Whanganui and Manawatū Graeme Broderick says the homes are due to be completed before Christmas. He says the community will be invited to have a look through the homes before whānau move in. A proposed development at 112-114 Vogel St/66 Burgoyne St in Woodville is currently being assessed. Broderick says the assessment process is focused on getting the best value for money. “So we can deliver social housing in areas where it is most needed.” Kāinga Ora would take over ownership of the homes once completed. Neighbours and stakeholders will be kept informed with any updates.




