Tararua District news in brief: Police investigating burglaries

A petition has been presented to Tararua District Council against spending on the development of a new pool in Pahiatua.

Following submission hearings for the Long-Term Plan, 2024-34, the council voted to provide around $2 million towards the pool.

However, residents who signed the petition felt the money is better spent elsewhere.

It was noted that some of the residents hadn’t known the pool was one of the matters under consideration in the LTP.

Councillors asked what could have been done better to ensure ratepayers understood the consultation items before the decisions were made.

Mayor Tracey Collis said council did have a lot of support on the pool.

“I know that we did try very hard to get out and get people’s opinions on that.”

Wackrow

The Wackrow Awards have been cancelled this year due to lack of interest.

The Wackrow Memorial Youth Award is named in honour of a Dannevirke constable who died in 1984.

Schools and organisations in Dannevirke would normally nominate a young person between the ages of 14 and 19 who has given service to their community.

However, there weren’t enough nominations this year to allow the awards to go ahead and the Dannevirke Community Board is considering making them every two years.

Scanpower dividend

Scanpower has announced a dividend will soon be paid out to households on the network.

The dividend will be passed on through electricity retailers and residents can expect to see it reflected on their power bill from late September to early November.

Council waste management

There is only a week for residents to have their say on Tararua District Council’s Waste Management Minimisation plan.

The plan includes key action points such as investigating options for household rubbish collection, exploring a household food scraps collection, and a user pays garden waste collection.

The draft plan can be viewed on the council website and submissions can also be made online, or printed copies and submission forms are available from council libraries and customer service centres.

Squash - Brodie Bennett selected for Trans-Tasman

Tararua Squash high flyer Brodie Bennett has been selected to play in the New Zealand Secondary Schools Squash Trans-Tasman team.

Brodie joins students from around the country to play against New South Wales and Queensland in Wellington later this month.



















