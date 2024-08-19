Ballance wind farm project

The team behind the proposed wind farm project at Ballance are now waiting for a decision on whether a consent application can follow the fast-track process.

Yinson Renewables provided an update on the proposal, advising the application was meant to be lodged this month but this has now been delayed due to the decision to be made by the Environmental Protection Authority and the minister.

Meantime, the company are continuing to finalise specialist reports and will inform the community when they have an update.

Pukaha weaving and arts studio now open

Pūkaha officially opened Te Mātātara, a dedicated Whare Toi weaving and arts studio last month.

The studio aims to celebrate and preserve Māori weaving traditions and will serve as a vibrant hub where skilled weavers can create art pieces initially for The Wharenui at Pūkaha, whilst also offering immersive workshops to visitors in the near future.

A spokesperson from Pūkaha says the establishment of Te Mātātara has been made possible through the generous support of Trust House, whose contribution has been instrumental in bringing the vision to fruition.

Te Mātātara will not only house skilled weavers but also serve as a catalyst for cultural exchange and learning. Visitors will have the opportunity to witness the intricate process of weaving firsthand and participate in workshops where they can learn traditional techniques passed down through generations.

Foster an animal

An animal fostering organisation are looking for caring people to join them and help them care for animals in need.

Animal Fostering Hub NZ is happy to talk to anyone who is either interested in fostering an animal or would just like to help with their campaigns.

See their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100092185007900.

Banking inquiry

Federated Farmers are pleased with the scope of the banking inquiry.

Federated Farmers say the broad scope of the banking inquiry announced last week will hit the mark for farmers and rural communities.

“We’re pleased to see the Government announce a wide-ranging inquiry that will leave the banks with nowhere to hide,” Federated Farmers banking spokesman Richard McIntyre says.

“Farmers have been asking serious questions about the levels of competition, profitability and transparency in rural lending for a long time now - and it looks like they’re about to get answers.”

Federated Farmers are particularly pleased to see the inquiry will be taking a closer look at the impact of Reserve Bank capital requirements and credit risk models on rural lending.

McIntyre says that Federated Farmers will be engaging in the select committee process and making a comprehensive submission on behalf of their members.

“Federated Farmers have been leading the charge to get this rural banking inquiry over the line but there’s still a big job to be done,” he says.

“We need to make sure the rural voice stays front and centre during this process so we can find some genuine, practical and rapid solutions that will improve the lives of farming families.”











