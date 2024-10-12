Asphalt placement began in June and more than 37,000 tonnes had been laid up to the beginning of last week, about a third of the total needed to complete the road.
Work is continuing on placing the lower subbase layers at the Woodville end.
Landscapers have just finished their latest planting season, putting more than 420,000 plants in the ground since it began in April, bringing the total number of plants planted since construction began in 2021 to 1.5 million.
The remaining planting will be done early next year.
The project remains on track for completion mid-2025.
